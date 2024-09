Updated on: September 14, 2024 15:37 IST

Influencer calls out Diljit Dosanjh for 'charging ₹20-25k per ticket'

An influencer called out Diljit Dosanjh for 'charging ₹20-25k per ticket.' According to a report, Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to clash with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky’s 'Love and War." All of that and much more in today's E Wrap.