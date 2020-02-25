Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump with six warm hugs

News Videos

PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump with six warm hugs

PM Narendra Modi welcomed his dear friend and US President Donald Trump with warm hugs. PM Modi and Trump were seen hugging each other six times during their outing on the first day of Trump's visit to India.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News