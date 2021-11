Updated on: November 05, 2021 11:58 IST

PM Modi in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand will scale new heights in coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which was damaged in 2013 floods, and unveiled the 12-feet statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. PM Modi said, "You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All 'maths' and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today."