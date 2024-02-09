Haldwani Violence: Shoot-on-sight order issued, curfew imposed as rioters set ablaze vehicles
Muqabla: CM Yogi Adityanath's Big Statement On Kashi and Mathura
Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand LoP Yashpal Arya says "We...need time to study the bill"
Kurukshetra: Why are Muslims against UCC in India?
'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...': RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on questions of joining BJP-led NDA
Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan to be honoured with Bharat Ratna, tweets PM
Ravindra Jadeja refutes allegations, says attempts being made to tarnish his wife's image
Pakistan Election Results LIVE Updates: Imran Khan-backed candidates dominate by winning 47 seats
Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh: How Amit Shah, BJP reacted
Leaked details suggest iPhone SE 4 to feature vertical cameras and dynamic island technology
Five Bharat Ratna Awards in a single year for the first time: List of awardees during Modi govt
Another blunder! Biden confuses presidents of Mexico and Egypt after defending 'fine' memory | WATCH
Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand CM Dhami appeals for peace as tension grips Haldwani
Elections in Pakistan Vs India: What's the Difference Between the Process?
Lok Sabha passes Anti-Cheating Bill to tackle exam malpractices | Here's all you need to know
India TV Perspective: What Does Canada's Cap On Foreign Students Mean?
World Cancer Day: Risk, symptoms and treatment options available | HealthDNA
Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan to receive Bharat Ratna: Check full list of awardees
Chaudhary Charan Singh to be conferred Bharat Ratna: Interesting facts about the former UP CM
'Mera Hindi bhi thoda entertaining hai, sun lo': Sitharaman in Lok Sabha as opposition obstructs
Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh: How Sonia Gandhi, Congress reacted
'Dil jeet liya': Jayant Singh hails Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh
Lok Sabha elections: Uddhav to go solo in Maharashtra? Asks candidates to prepare for polls
BJP-RLD alliance finalised, Jayant Chaudhary's party to contest two seats in Uttar Pradesh: Sources
Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, says 'Very happy'
Ukraine replaces top army general in critical point of war against Russia | Five things about him
'We have never refused...': Putin tells Tucker Carlson he's ready to negotiate with Ukraine
Pakistan election results: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son Talha loses from Lahore
US condemns political violence, restrictions on internet and mobile services in Pakistan
Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif faces shocking defeat in Mansehra, wins from Lahore seat
Pawan Kalyan's fans lit scraps of papers inside theatre to celebrate a re-release
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Twitter review: Netizens call Shahid-Kriti's film 'unique'
'A tiny heartbeat...', Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha announce pregnancy, share post on Instagram
Kiran Rao REVEALS why she co-produced her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies with Aamir Khan
'Aapne kabhi mujhey...', Jaya Bachchan opens up about bad manners in a relationship with Navya Nanda
India's injury woes continue to mount, star player unlikely for third Test in Rajkot vs England
Paris Olympics medals to be inlaid with chunk of Eiffel Tower, revolutionary design revealed
India TV Sports Wrap on February 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Australia announce Test squad for New Zealand tour, pacer makes comeback after 15 months
Apple unveils revamped iCloud app for Windows users, introduces new features
Meta-owned Instagram working on AI messaging tool for users: What to expect?
World Book Fair 2024 begins tomorrow in Delhi: Here's how to book tickets online
Want Gemini Advanced for free? Here's how to get your two-month trial with Google One
Threads tests Instagram-like save posts feature: Know-more
What is India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime or FMR? Know history, security concerns
What is White Paper in economy? Types and main purpose | Explained
Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy: How India contributes to Maldives' economy through tourism
How are elections in Pakistan different from India? EXPLAINED
How reduced taxes on mobile parts could impact smartphone-making industry in India? Explained
Horoscope Today, February 9: Taurus should control anger; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 8: Financial gains for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 7: Profitable day for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 6: Family discords to end for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 5: Aquarians' problem to end; know about other zodiac signs
Candida auris: From symptoms to prevention, all about the deadly fungal infection spreading in US
Superfood Tofu: Know THESE 5 benefits of Bean Curd
Fast and ultra-processed foods risky for pregnant women: Research
Weight loss surgery to be a more effective method for managing hypertension: Study
5 common myths and facts associated with shoulder pain
Unlock flawless skin with expert's top skincare tips | EXCLUSIVE
Fresher Breath to Skin Care: 5 effects of consuming mint leaves or pudina on a daily basis
Happy Chocolate Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones
Chocolate Day 2024: A guide to third day of the Valentine's Week
Tomato Chutney to Carrot and Ginger Chutney: 5 weight loss-friendly chutney recipes with low calorie