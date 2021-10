Updated on: October 14, 2021 11:40 IST

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 0.31 to 0.37 paisa

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 0.31 to 0.37 paisa on Thursday after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates jumped 35 paise to cost ₹ 104.79 and ₹ 93.52 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.