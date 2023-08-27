Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: ‘No Jal Abhishek Yatra’, Haryana CM Khattar bans processions

News Videos

Updated on: August 27, 2023 20:03 IST

Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: ‘No Jal Abhishek Yatra’, Haryana CM Khattar bans processions

Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: Keeping in mind the problem of administration, we have decided that the people of Mewat will go to their local temple and perform Jalabhishek, we have not invited people from outside Mewat..
Haryana Violence Nuh Violence Nuh Violence News Braj Mandal Yatra Braj Mandal Yatra News Braj Mandal Yatra Mewat Braj Mandal Yatra Kya Hai Hindu Sanga

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News