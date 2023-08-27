Updated on: August 27, 2023 20:03 IST

Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: ‘No Jal Abhishek Yatra’, Haryana CM Khattar bans processions

Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: Keeping in mind the problem of administration, we have decided that the people of Mewat will go to their local temple and perform Jalabhishek, we have not invited people from outside Mewat..