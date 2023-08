Updated on: August 28, 2023 23:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: VHP continues Yatra despite denial of permission; Internet suspended, sec 144 imposed

There was almost a curfew-like atmosphere in Haryana's Nuh today. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in Nuh today, and Section 144 was imposed. The borders of the district were sealed. The Internet was banned. Schools, colleges, and banks were closed.