Mysterious illness cases reported in AP's West Godavari

Several patients are suffering from mysterious illness at Pulla and Komirepalle villages of West Godavari district. Patients are showing symptoms of epilepsy, fever, vomiting etc. They are shifted to government hospital. Citing the gravity of the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent officials to take cognizance of the situation. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas also visited the villages.