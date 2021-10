Updated on: October 20, 2021 18:30 IST

Muqabla: Why Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are mum over murder of woman in Rajasthan?

Priyanka Gandhi was detained briefly while on her way to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and later died in police custody. However, neither Rahul nor Priyanka have visited Rajasthan where a woman who was brutally killed in Jaipur. Watch debate on the show 'Muqabla' with Ajay Kumar.