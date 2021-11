Updated on: November 05, 2021 18:40 IST

Muqabla: Govardhan puja now answer to offering namaz in open?

Open namaz was the topic trending in the headlines today. The reason was that the administration had banned namaz in 8 out of 37 public places in Gurugram. One of such places is Sector 12 in Gurugram, where VHP organised Govardhan Puja today. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.