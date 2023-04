Updated on: April 18, 2023 0:12 IST

Muqabla: Is the opposition doing politics on the death of Atiq-Ashraf?

The crime committed by Atiq Ashraf should have been punished according to the law, but the murderers were killed. The police is in question and politics has started playing the sympathy card and the Muslim card together. Tejashwi Yadav has started feeling like Mafia Atiq, Atiq ji.