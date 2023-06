Updated on: June 24, 2023 20:48 IST

Muqabla: Any alliance with Congress 'very difficult': AAP after Patna Opposition meet

Muqabla: Why friendship between Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi could not happen in Patna... Why is wrestling going on between the two. Kejriwal told Rahul Gandhi to drink a cup of tea...Kejriwal said to Rahul, give time to meet him, openly support the ordinance.