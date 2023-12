Updated on: December 29, 2023 14:06 IST

Nitish Kumar takes over as JDU chief after Lalan Singh steps down as party lead | Breaking News

Lalan Singh stepped down as the national president of the JDU in the national executive meeting in Delhi. Nitish Kumar took charge of the top post of the party. The move comes as the speculations were rife that Singh may step down from the position in today's meet.