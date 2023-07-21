Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rally In Jyotiraditya Scindia's Home Turf today

News Videos

Updated on: July 21, 2023 10:17 IST

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rally In Jyotiraditya Scindia's Home Turf today

MP Election 2023: There are massive meetings and roadshows of big leaders in MP. In this sequence, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to hold a rally in Gwalior today.
Priyanka Gandhi In Mp Priyanka Gandhi In Madhya Pradesh Scandia Vs Priyanka Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Mp Videos Mp Politics Mp News Madhya Pradesh News प्

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News