Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:53 IST

Maulana Tauqeer Raza gave controversial statement on Hindu nation, also targeted PM Modi

Ittehad-e-Millat Council President Maulana Tauqeer Raza, while targeting PM Modi, said that mob lynching of Muslims is happening, and people sitting in Delhi are sitting with their eyes closed like Dhritarashtra.