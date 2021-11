Published on: November 23, 2021 12:00 IST

Manish Tewari embarrasses Congress, says 'going soft after 26/11 was sign of weakness' of Manmohan govt

In yet another embarrassment for the Congress, senior party leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has criticised the Manmohan Singh government for going soft after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. In his book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', Tewari said that the government had then gone soft in the name of restraint which is not a sign of 'strength', but 'weakness'.