Manish Sisodia takes first jab of COVID vaccine

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with his wife Seema Sisodia took first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Maulana Azad Medical College.
Covid Vaccine New Delhi Covaxin Manish Sisodia First Shot

