Updated on: December 20, 2023 11:18 IST

Singapore sees Covid uptick, brings masks back; Is Singapore planning another Lockdown?

Singapore has been reeling under massive COVID-19 infections. Covid-19 cases jumped tremendously within a week- a 75% increase. At least 56,043 cases were recorded in the week of December 3 to 9. A similar case has been witnessed in Malaysia which recorded over 20,696 Covid-19 cases