Updated on: October 15, 2021 13:46 IST

Man's body with hands, legs chopped found at Singhu border farmers' protest site

In a shocking incident, a mutilated body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. The man was brutally murdered and his body was found hanging from a barricade near farmers' protest site on Friday morning.