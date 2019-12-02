Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  5. Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind files a review petition in the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case

Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind files a review petition in the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 17:39 IST ]
Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind files a review petition in the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case, says it is the right of the court to accept the petition or not.
