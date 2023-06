Updated on: June 21, 2023 23:20 IST

International Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi leads yoga session at UN Headquarters in New York

PM Modi in US: When Modi does yoga in the UN headquarters, the whole world does yoga with Modi. What do Modi's opponents see in this? Opponents see some pictures that they can paste on their timeline. Modi is reaching Washington from New York. The real pictures will be seen in Washington.