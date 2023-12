Updated on: December 19, 2023 17:51 IST

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sweeps to third term with 89.6% of vote

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has swept to a third, six-year term as Egypt's president, winning 89.6 percent of votes in an election in which he faced no serious challengers, the National Election Authority.