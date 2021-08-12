Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
  5. Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, now Covid-free

Updated on: August 12, 2021 21:18 IST

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, now Covid-free

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, is now Covid-free. Earlier in April, it became a hotspot of coronavirus infections when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak in Maharashtra.
