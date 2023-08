Updated on: August 08, 2023 12:43 IST

Delhi Services Bill Passed: Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

The Delhi Services Bill has been approved by the Rajya Sabha. Voting took place after a long discussion on the bill for about 8 hours. In which 131 votes were cast in favor while 102 votes were cast in opposition. This bill was passed by the Modi government and the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.