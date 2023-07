Updated on: July 08, 2023 0:08 IST

'Consecration' of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple may take place on January 22

Special Report: The Prime Minister today hailed Har Har Mahadev and mentioned the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. An invitation has come to Narendra Modi. Next year on January 22, Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha is going to happen in the Ram temple.