Updated on: May 03, 2023 22:44 IST

Congress on Bajrang Dal Ban: Congress bent on making Bajrang Dal a terrorist organization?

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are protesting in front of the Congress Headquarters, while on the other hand, BJP leaders are constantly besieging the Congress... Along with this, the BJP is going to recite Hanuman Chalisa in every village and temple in Karnataka.