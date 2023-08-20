Sunday, August 20, 2023
     
  5. Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully reduces Lander Module orbit bringing it closer to moon

Updated on: August 20, 2023 11:18 IST

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully reduces Lander Module orbit bringing it closer to moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon.
