Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Updated on: August 22, 2023 20:50 IST

BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to participate of the much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit 2023.
BRICS Summit 2023 PM Modi Johannesburg

