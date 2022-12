Updated on: December 28, 2022 14:13 IST

Big negligence in the security of Rahul Gandhi, Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah

'Big negligence in the security of Rahul Gandhi'- Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. Venugopal has written in the letter that when Rahul Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, there was a serious lapse in his security.