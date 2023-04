Updated on: April 12, 2023 14:09 IST

Bathinda Military Station Firing Update: Big Disclosure of Punjab ADG in Bathinda Army Station Firing

Bathinda Military Station Firing Update: Big Disclosure of Punjab ADG in Bathinda Army Station Firing Four soldiers have died in the firing that took place at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab at around 4:30 a.m. At the same time, Punjab ADG has also made a big disclosure regarding this matter.