Updated on: August 02, 2023 14:42 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: What Did Baba Bageshwar Say on Nuh Violence?

Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also said on the violence in Nuh, it is the country's misfortune that the Shobha Yatra was attacked in Ram's country. Dhirendra Shastri said that until such cases are not taken seriously.