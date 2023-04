Updated on: April 13, 2023 16:24 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter: Watch India TV's live ground report from where Asad's encounter took place

The encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad has taken place in UP today. Atiq's son Asad was killed by the STF, along with the shooter, Ghulam Ali Mohammad. Both are being told prizes of five lakhs each. At the same time, claims of getting foreign weapons from both are also being made.