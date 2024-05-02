Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to launch 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' signature campaign in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to launch 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' signature campaign in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi will today (May 2) launch the signature campaign 'Jail ka Jawaab Vote Se' in the national capital. By this campaign, AAP will focus on people's support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest.

The campaign will be inaugurated at 12 noon in Delhi's Jangpura. AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar will also participate in the signature campaign along with other party leaders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Gujarat on May 2. The AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, in an alliance with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc constituent Congress.

"Sunita Kejriwal will participate in road shows of the party candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats on Thursday," the AAP said in a statement.

In absence of her husband lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, Sunita Kejriwal has taken the reins of the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign. Recently, she held road shows in East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats where AAP has fielded its candidates.

She is also scheduled to campaign for AAP in Punjab and Haryana, the party said.

'Jail ka Jawaab Vote Se' Sankalp Sabha

Earlier, at the 'Jail ka Jawaab Vote Se' Sankalp Sabha held at Kondli constituency of East Delhi, Atishi said, "Hundreds of people from nearby areas came and, with one voice, they all said that the false allegations leading to Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment would be answered with their votes, by voting for the Aam Aadmi Party."

Atishi also highlighted the bond between the people of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as more than just a political leader. "The people of Delhi are deeply saddened by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. For the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is not just a Chief Minister, he is like a son, a brother, someone who has given the children of Delhi a good education, provided free bus travel for women, enabled senior citizens to undertake pilgrimages, and ensured 24-hour electricity."

Today, the people of Delhi are standing with Arvind Kejriwal and will respond to his arrest with their votes," she added.

Atishi's speech was delivered as part of the election campaign in East Delhi, focusing on supporting Kuldeep Kumar's candidacy in the Kondli constituency. The rally drew hundreds of attendees from nearby areas, who echoed Atishi's sentiments about Kejriwal's imprisonment and pledged to respond with their votes.

