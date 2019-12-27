Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to prove that CAA has provision to take away citizenship of anyone

News Videos

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 15:54 IST ]

Congress and company  are spreading rumours that this act will take away citizenship of minorities, Muslims.I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone: Amit Shah

