Updated on: January 23, 2022 15:20 IST

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for shifting of Amar Jawan Jyoti from India Gate

Akhilesh Yadav in his recent tweet slammed BJP for the shifting of Amar Jawan Jyoti from India Gate, which was merged into the Amar Jawan Jyoti at National War Memorial in Delhi.