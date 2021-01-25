Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment. The protest was organised in Kathmandu where activists have demanded evidence over the claims made by the government that 'no land has been encroached' on the Northern sides. In search of assurance and answers from authorities, the group have also filed an RTI (Right to Information) application, which has remained unaddressed. Last year, on September 23, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a clarification over the issue of land encroachment by China where it had downgraded the media reports of illegal construction in Nepali land. A 19-membered team went to the disputed site on September 30 despite the government calling the reports of land encroachment by China as "fake". Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, elected from Humla district, visited the site and alleged that China has encroached into Nepali land and constructed infrastructures. Back from the field on October 10, Shahi alleged China of building a new pillar in a remote location where the Nepali side does not have any presence.