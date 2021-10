Updated on: October 22, 2021 21:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: SP govt opened fire at Lord Ram devotees and felicitated terrorists, alleges CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday accused the Samajwadi Party of lodging fake criminal cases against Hindus and Lord Ram devotees during its government’s tenure while felicitating terrorists.