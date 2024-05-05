Poonch terror attack: Security forces detain six locals, suspected of aiding terrorists, for probe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of military vehicle after attack

Poonch terror attack: The security forces have detained six locals for questioning in connection with the attack on the Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday (May 4), sources said on Sunday. These locals are suspected of helping the terrorists in the attack, according to sources. One soldier had lost his life while five others were injured in the terror attack that took place near Shashidhar when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. Close to 30 rounds were fired by the terrorists, sources had said earlier.

The Indian Air Force had taken to X and said that the investigation into the attack was taken up.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are currently underway in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," IAF posted on X on Saturday.

Search operation enters second day

The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.

Officials said a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists. The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said.

There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)