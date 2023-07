Updated on: July 06, 2023 23:38 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Opposition Parties Find New Ways to Criticize Pm Modi Through Reels

Rahul Gandhi's party released a video. Nowadays Reels are a big fashion in the world of social media. Now Rahul's party has taken out a political reel in the name of Modi. But why is Congress seeing Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul? Why is Congress party seeing Amitabh Bachchan in Modi?