Updated on: October 18, 2021 22:00 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: India to set record of vaccinating 100 crore people on Tuesday?

India has already set a record in terms of vaccinating around 98 crore people till the noon of October 18. If the pace continues, PM Modi's goal will be fulfilled and India will set a new record of vaccinating 100 crore people.