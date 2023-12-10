Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Zoya Akhtar dismisses nepotism debate | Entertainment Wrap | 10 Dec 2023 | India TV

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: December 10, 2023 15:59 IST

Zoya Akhtar dismisses nepotism debate | Entertainment Wrap | 10 Dec 2023 | India TV

Zoya Akhtar expressed her stance on the nepotism conversation, asserting her prerogative as a filmmaker to pursue her own path.
Indiatv India Tv News India Tv India Tv English News News 24x7 English Live Latest News From India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News