Updated on: July 27, 2022 7:09 IST

Vineet Singh and Aakanksha Singh on their web series Rangbaaz 3 | Exclusive

Vineet Singh and Aakanksha Singh are paired opposite each other in Rangbaaz 3. Vineet shared how each character has their own entertaining arc in the show, making it a wholesome experience. It will stream on Zee5 from July 29.