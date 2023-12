Updated on: December 28, 2023 16:17 IST

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for hurting religious sentiments I Entertainment wrap I 28 Dec 2023

India TV Entertainment wrap covers all the entertainment news from Hollywood to Bollywood. In today's Entertainment Wrap, Ranbir Kapoor faces a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station for a viral video where he poured wine and liquor on a cake setting it on fire while saying 'Jai Mata Di'.