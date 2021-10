Updated on: October 23, 2021 15:23 IST

Pankaj Tripathi had to go to jail during his college days? Know more

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi who has carved a name for himself as one of the best actors in Bollywood recalls his initial days in acting. In an exclusive chat with India TV, the actor shared his father's aspiration, an incident when he had to go to jail and how he wants to be a good artist.