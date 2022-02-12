Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
Updated on: February 12, 2022 10:43 IST

Visit Hanumangarhi Temple of Ayodhya today

Today, visit Hanumangarhi, the mythical temple of Hanuman, located in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. This temple is built on a high mound in front of the Rajdwara. There is an abode of sages and saints around the temple.
