Updated on: February 12, 2022 10:43 IST

Visit Hanumangarhi Temple of Ayodhya today

Today, visit Hanumangarhi, the mythical temple of Hanuman, located in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. This temple is built on a high mound in front of the Rajdwara. There is an abode of sages and saints around the temple.