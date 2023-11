Updated on: November 20, 2023 23:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What did Yogi Adityanath accuse Congress of regarding the Rajasthan election?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also talked about the insult to Sanatan in the name of Ram temple in Rajasthan. Yogi Adityanath today held rallies in Alwar and Amer, Rajasthan. In both the rallies, Yogi said that Congress denied the existence of Ram and Krishna.