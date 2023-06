Updated on: June 21, 2023 23:56 IST

Aaj ki Baat: PM Modi arrives in Washington after Yoga event that created Guinness world record

Aaj ki Baat: Modi said that the meaning of yoga is to connect everyone, to bring everyone together. Today, Narendra Modi also remembered the day 9 years ago, when he had come to the headquarters of the United Nations and proposed to celebrate International Yoga Day. Modi said that he is happy to see