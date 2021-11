Updated on: November 30, 2021 7:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Parliament passes bill to repeal three farm laws on day 1 of Winter Session

Parliament on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, with its passage in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha also passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 within minutes of its introduction in the lower House.