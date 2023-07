Updated on: July 06, 2023 23:41 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Today the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan showed a big heart and fulfilled the responsibility of being the Chief Minister, by washing the feet of the tribal man of Madhya Pradesh... by hugging... and apologizing... on which a video of a monster urinating came to the fore.