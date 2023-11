Updated on: November 16, 2023 23:27 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP releases manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP has made many promises in the manifesto... Free education for women from KG to PG has been promised... There is a promise of giving a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on the birth of a daughter.... If BJP comes to power, institutes and medical colleges like AIIMS and IIT will be opened in